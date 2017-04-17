Overview

Dr. Keith Weaver, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Weaver works at Compassionate Health Care in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.