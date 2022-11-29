Dr. Keith Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Watson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their residency with Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Specialty Associates - Fort Worth800 5th Ave Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 878-5300
- 2 5701 Bryant Irvin Rd Ste 202, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 294-4184
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watson?
Perfect service
About Dr. Keith Watson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1417981580
Education & Certifications
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watson works at
Dr. Watson has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.