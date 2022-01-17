Dr. Keith Warren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Warren, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Warren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Locations
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings10100 W 119th St Ste 150, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 339-6970Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Quest Diagnostics823 SW Mulvane St # 2A, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (913) 339-6970
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Warren took me in on an emergency basis, was a professional in every sense and took care of my macular degeneration issue calmly, fastidiously and quickly. I highly recommend him for anyone requiring eye injections.
About Dr. Keith Warren, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1790757631
Education & Certifications
- Eye & Ear Infirm-U Ill Coll Med|Eye &amp; Ear Infirm-U Ill Coll Med
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- U Va Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warren has seen patients for Macular Hole, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Telangiectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.