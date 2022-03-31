See All Urologists in Irving, TX
Dr. Keith Waguespack, MD

Urology
4.2 (39)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Keith Waguespack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Las Colinas.

Dr. Waguespack works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Partners of North Texas
    2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 450, Irving, TX 75061
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    USMD Urology
    7200 State Highway 161 Ste 200, Irving, TX 75039

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
  Medical City Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Prostate Cancer

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 31, 2022
    please make me new appt.
    Roger D Hebard — Mar 31, 2022
    • Urology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124014659
    Education & Certifications

    Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Waguespack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waguespack is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Waguespack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waguespack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Waguespack works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Irving, TX. View the full address on Dr. Waguespack's profile.

    Dr. Waguespack has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waguespack on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Waguespack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waguespack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waguespack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waguespack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

