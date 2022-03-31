Dr. Keith Waguespack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waguespack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Waguespack, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Waguespack, MD is an Urology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas and Medical City Las Colinas.
Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 450, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
USMD Urology7200 State Highway 161 Ste 200, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 401-4940
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
- Medical City Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keith Waguespack, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124014659
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Urology
