Dr. Keith Tucci, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Tucci, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Eastern Neurosurgical and Spine Associates Inc.2325 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-5156
-
2
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-5156
-
3
University Health Systems - Edenton Surgical Practice203 Earnhart Dr Ste B, Edenton, NC 27932 Directions (252) 482-5868
-
4
Vidant Healthplex Wilson3724 RALEIGH ROAD PKWY W, Wilson, NC 27896 Directions (252) 246-8840
-
5
Vidant Family Medicine Jacksonville2145 Country Club Rd Ste 500, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 478-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Chowan Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently visited Dr Tucci to treat my sciatic issues and he was magnificent. His attention and recommendations were spot on and I’ve not had pain since. He communicated with me on a personal level and I felt that he really cared about helping out of pain. I would and will highly recommend him to anyone with back problems like me. Great satisfaction!!
About Dr. Keith Tucci, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1194836973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
