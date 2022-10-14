Overview

Dr. Keith Tucci, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Tucci works at Vidant Neurosurgery & Spine Center in Greenville, NC with other offices in Edenton, NC, Wilson, NC and Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.