Overview

Dr. Keith Tracy, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Tracy works at South Shore Urology Inc in South Weymouth, MA with other offices in Hingham, MA and Norwell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.