Dr. Tracy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Tracy, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Tracy, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and South Shore Hospital.
Locations
South Shore Urology Inc780 Main St Ste 2C, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-4600
South Shore Hospital2 Pond Park Rd, Hingham, MA 02043 Directions (781) 624-2880
South Shore Hospital55 Fogg Rd, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-4600
South Shore Medical Center143 Longwater Dr, Norwell, MA 02061 Directions (781) 878-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable doctor with great bed side manner. Takes time to go over any findings. Communicates through my health which is very convenient.
About Dr. Keith Tracy, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1477511871
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tracy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tracy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tracy has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tracy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tracy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tracy.
