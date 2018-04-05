Overview

Dr. Keith Tom, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Tom works at Shelbydale Medical Clinic in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.