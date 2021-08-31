Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Thompson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Thompson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carmichael Imaging4145 Carmichael Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 273-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
I love Dr.Thompson. I moved back to Alabama from Tennessee. I thought I would never find an oncologist that could fill my prior Dr, shoes but he definitely does. In fact I am spoiled by Dr. Thompson. Highly recommend him for his quality of care.
About Dr. Keith Thompson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841246022
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.