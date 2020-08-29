Overview

Dr. Keith Szekely, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Szekely works at Primary Care Partners in Monroeville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.