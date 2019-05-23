Dr. Keith Swartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Swartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Swartz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Swartz works at
Locations
Lone Tree office9980 Park Meadows Dr Ste 200, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 764-6040
Associates of Otolaryngology, PC850 E Harvard Ave Ste 505, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 385-0973
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Swartz did surgery to correct my deviated septum. He did a great job! Very professional and he’s super nice and has a great staff.
About Dr. Keith Swartz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swartz has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Swartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.