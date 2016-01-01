See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Keith Suarez, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keith Suarez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. Suarez works at Heart Rhythm Associates PA - Shenandoah in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heart Rhythm Associates PA - Shenandoah
    920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 300, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3991

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Keith Suarez, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386937720
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suarez works at Heart Rhythm Associates PA - Shenandoah in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Suarez’s profile.

    Dr. Suarez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

