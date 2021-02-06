Overview

Dr. Keith Stube, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Stube works at Eye Care & Vision Associates in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.