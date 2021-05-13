Dr. Keith Stolte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stolte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Stolte, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Stolte, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Stolte works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stolte Eye Center120 Medical Blvd Ste 100, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 666-9990Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Suncoast Advanced Surgery Pllc10441 Quality Dr Ste 303, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 683-1842
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stolte?
I needed a YAG treatment in both eyes and the omptholigist that no longer accepts my insurance. Dr Stolte did and performed procedure without question. I was treated like family and now I can see great. Thank you Dr Stolte and staff for taking care of me.
About Dr. Keith Stolte, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1144286428
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hannemann U Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- UNIVERSITY OF ROME / TOR VERGATA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stolte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stolte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stolte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stolte works at
Dr. Stolte speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stolte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stolte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stolte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stolte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.