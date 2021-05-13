Overview

Dr. Keith Stolte, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Stolte works at Palm Harbor Dermatology in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.