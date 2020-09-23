Dr. Keith Stevens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Stevens, DO
Dr. Keith Stevens, DO is a Pulmonologist in Troy, MI.
Dr. Stevens works at
Beaumont Troy Consultants in Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine44199 Dequindre Rd Ste 311, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (586) 314-0080
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Messa
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- WellPoint
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The Dr. was referred to me by my PCP. I completed my second visit about 2 wks ago. I am grateful that she did. He listens to your concerns, doesn't rush and genuinely seems to care. I wish there were more like him.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1578588679
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Emphysema, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.