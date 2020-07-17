Overview

Dr. Keith R Stephenson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Christiansburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Stephenson works at Carilion Clinic General Surgery - Christiansburg in Christiansburg, VA with other offices in Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.