Dr. Keith Stanley, MD
Dr. Keith Stanley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Hillcrest Hospital South.
Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates PC4802 S 109th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 392-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Hillcrest Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Went in with knee pain. Had weight bearing x-rays. Source of pain diagnosed and plan of treatment begun. Appreciated Dr. Stanley taking time to listen and explain the proposed treatment. Very pleasant interaction with doctor and staff.
About Dr. Keith Stanley, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- U Okla-Janes Phillips Hosp
- U Okla Tulsa Med Coll
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Oral Roberts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.
