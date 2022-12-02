See All Family Doctors in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Keith Stampher, MD

Family Medicine
40 years of experience
Dr. Keith Stampher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Stampher works at Primary Care Physicians in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Primary Care Physicians PC
    2855 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Dec 02, 2022
    Keith was my primary physician for 30 years. He is not blown all over the medical map by buzz words and theories. He practices solid, proven medicine and is a friend. He is a spiritual man and cares for his patients! He sometimes combated the pressures of medical predicaments by standing firm on facts and experience rather than the result of one test or crowd opinion. I give him 7 stars!
    Howard Chasteen Sr CPBE — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Keith Stampher, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stampher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stampher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stampher works at Primary Care Physicians in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Stampher’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stampher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stampher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stampher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stampher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

