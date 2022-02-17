Dr. Keith Sommers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Sommers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Keith Sommers, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
TGH Thoracic Surgery5 Tampa General Cir Ste 860, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I visit dr for a nodule that has grown, and in less than 1 month he did robotic surgery, I had stage 3 lung cancer. His service and his team service was more than excellent. He is very professional and an expert in robotic surgery, he is the best!
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093721623
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
- Tampa General Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Dr. Sommers has seen patients for Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open, Thoracoscopic Lobectomy and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
