Overview

Dr. Keith Soderberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Soderberg works at Tucson Pulmonology PC in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Safford, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.