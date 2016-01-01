Dr. Keith Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Regional Psychiatric Services400 E 10th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 236-1303
Keith Patrick Smith MD LLC901 Leighton Ave Ste 705, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 231-1322
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keith Smith, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
