Overview

Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center



Dr. Skolnick works at Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.