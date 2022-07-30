Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skolnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center
Ft Lauderdale Eye Institute LLC850 S Pine Island Rd Ste A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5555
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Keith Skolnick is kind, professional and knowledgeable regarding any question you ask him about your eyes. He did my cataract surgery in both eyes, and it went every smooth and painless. I am so happy to "see" again. He picked the perfect lenes for me. His staff are all professional and helpful, happy to answer any questions you may have. There are not enough "thank you" I could give to him! Everyone working at the Eye Institute is very helpful.
About Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1851393581
- Loyola University Med Center
