Dr. Keith Sklar, DPM

Podiatry
Dr. Keith Sklar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. 

Dr. Sklar works at American Family Doctor in Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Footfirst Podiatry
    1601 W Wise Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 352-9221

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 14, 2017
    From my first consultation to my 8 week left /6 week right post bunionectomy surgeries with Dr. Keith Sklar, Dr. Samantha Sklar, Dr. Ruckman and the staff on my team, I couldn't have asked for a better process. I am walking on both feet in real shoes! I did my research and asked a lot of questions. I still ask a lot of questions! They have been extremely sincere and insightful. I was intrigued by their distinct process and patient recovery. Two foot surgeries within two weeks of each other isn't
    Jimsi K in Rockford, IL — Jan 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Sklar, DPM
    About Dr. Keith Sklar, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1790734911
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Sklar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sklar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sklar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sklar works at American Family Doctor in Schaumburg, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sklar’s profile.

    Dr. Sklar has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sklar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sklar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sklar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sklar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sklar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

