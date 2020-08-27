See All Vascular Neurologists in Greenvale, NY
Dr. Keith Siller, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keith Siller, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Siller works at Punam Prabhakar MD PC in Greenvale, NY with other offices in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Punam Prabhakar MD PC
    2200 Northern Blvd Ste 128, Greenvale, NY 11548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-1485
    Keith Siller MD
    530 1st Ave Ste 5A, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-1485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 27, 2020
    Dr. Siller is the best doctor I have ever dealt with. He is professional, caring and extremely knowledgeable. He went over and above, along with his wonderful office staff, to get authorization and to schedule an MRI for me. He made me feel very comfortable and helped relieve my stress. I highly recommend this excellent neurologist.
    Tom Shields — Aug 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Keith Siller, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992714927
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    • Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Siller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

