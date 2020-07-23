Dr. Keith Segalman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segalman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Segalman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Segalman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Segalman works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists1400 Front Ave Ste 100, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 296-6232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists at Clarksville6100 Daylong Ln Ste 203, Clarksville, MD 21029 Directions (410) 296-6232
-
3
Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists at Pasadena8028 Ritchie Hwy Ste 207, Pasadena, MD 21122 Directions (410) 687-4405
-
4
Curtis National Hand Specs3333 N Calvert St Fl 2, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 235-5405
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Segalman?
After a bad motorcycle accident resulting in several broken bones and a shattered clavicle, I went to to see Dr. Segalman in the hope he could fix me. He did, and I continue to see him as we work towards full recovery. Dr Segalman’s attention to detail is unmatched. He’s honest and straight forward. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Keith Segalman, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1407810336
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segalman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segalman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segalman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segalman works at
Dr. Segalman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segalman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Segalman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segalman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segalman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segalman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.