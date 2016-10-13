Dr. Schluterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Schluterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Schluterman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Schluterman works at
Locations
Conway Regional Neuroscience Center2200 Ada Ave Ste 305, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 932-0352
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schluterman listens, assesses, and treats with outstanding skills! He is kind, considerate, and really knows what he is doing! Does not use the band-aide or hit and miss method nor does he cover things up with pain medication to make you go away. He really cares and gets to the root of the problem so you can return to real life! Amazing doctor!! Highly recommend this gentle expert if you really want to get well!
About Dr. Keith Schluterman, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053318147
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schluterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schluterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schluterman works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schluterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schluterman.
