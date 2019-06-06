Dr. Keith Scharf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scharf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Scharf, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Scharf, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Locations
Valley ENT Associates2551 MCLEOD DR S, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 799-8620Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I would and have recommended Dr. Scharf to others since I was his patient. I found him to be professional, informative, kind, caring and extremely helpful in answering my questions. He took his time explaining everything and was never in a rush to get out the door. His personality is a wonderful tribute to him and a his interest in the welfare of his patients is very obvious. I highly recommend him and am so pleased that I was fortunate enough to be his patient!! I felt extremely confident in his care!!!
About Dr. Keith Scharf, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
