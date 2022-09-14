Dr. Keith Schaible, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaible is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Schaible, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Schaible, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
Midwest Vascular & Thoracic Surgical Specialists Ltd4400 W 95th St Ste 403, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 423-5402
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schaible explained the surgery he was going to do on my lower back to relieve my chronic pain. He did the surgery and it went very well, I was up walking the same day. Today will make it 3 months since the surgery and I can walk without assistance.
About Dr. Keith Schaible, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Western Ontario & Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Chicago Hosps
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaible has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schaible accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schaible has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaible has seen patients for Brain Abscess, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schaible on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaible. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaible.
