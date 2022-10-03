Dr. Keith Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Santiago, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Santiago, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University - Detroit MI|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Locations
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1951 Clements Ferry Rd Ste 100, Charleston, SC 29492 Directions (843) 560-5598Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2880 Tricom St Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 487-0821
Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine130 E 3RD NORTH ST, Summerville, SC 29483 Directions (843) 487-0822Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lowcountry Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine93 Springview Ln Unit B, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 487-0819Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Santiago always has his patients best interest in mind when recommending treatment. He asks questions to get you to explain to him what is bothering you. Also he listens to your concerns.
About Dr. Keith Santiago, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740437052
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Pittsburg PA
- Northwestern Mem|Northwestern University - Chicago IL
- Wayne State University - Detroit MI|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
