Overview

Dr. Keith Santiago, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University - Detroit MI|Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Santiago works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC and Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.