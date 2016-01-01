Overview

Dr. Keith Rouse, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Savannah, GA.



Dr. Rouse works at St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network - Podiatry in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.