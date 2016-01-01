Dr. Keith Robinson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Robinson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Robinson, DO is a dermatologist in Danville, VA. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Sovah Health Danville. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Robinson is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Walgreens #15218117 Executive Dr, Danville, VA 24541 Directions (336) 613-5804
-
2
Paladin Dermatology LLC44 Medical Park Blvd Ste A, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 835-6777
-
3
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic131 Temple Lake Dr Ste 1, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 805-8442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Keith Robinson, DO
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1174704183
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Sovah Health Danville
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.