Dr. Keith Robertson, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Robertson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Keith A. Robertson, MD1011 Rancho Conejo Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320 Directions (805) 576-7060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with doctor and staff.
About Dr. Keith Robertson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1619033925
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda University|Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
