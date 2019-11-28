Overview

Dr. Keith Robertson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School|Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Robertson works at Keith A Robertson, MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.