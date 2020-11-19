Dr. Keith Rinkus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinkus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Rinkus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center80 Oak Hill Rd, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-2313Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Riverview Medical Center
I concur with the positive posts here. Dr. Rinkus did an amazing job (in concert with Dr Rosenblum) on my neck fusion. Follow up visits were also positive. Nicole is the best. Always caring and helpful. The negative posts were posted twice, skewing the rating. Wouldn't hesitate to see Dr. Rinkus again but after a year plus, my neck and general use has healed as well as it could.
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Dr. Rinkus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rinkus accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rinkus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rinkus has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rinkus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rinkus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rinkus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rinkus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rinkus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.