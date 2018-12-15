Dr. Keith Ridel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Ridel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Keith Ridel, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Josephson Wallack Munshower Neu7250 Clearvista Dr Ste 225, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 537-6088
JWM Neurology8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 350, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 308-2800
- Community Hospital North
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Sagamore Health Network
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He is never in a hurry and always takes his time with my 11 year old son. He is a wonderful doctor. He doesn't try to over medicate my son. My son has tourettes but its very hard to see the symptoms because he his medicine works so well. We drive about an hour to see Dr. Ridel but he's worth the trip and my son really likes him.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053528935
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Pediatrics
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
