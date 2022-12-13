Overview

Dr. Keith Reich, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.



Dr. Reich works at Franciscan Physician Network in Munster, IN with other offices in Saint John, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.