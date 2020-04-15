Dr. Keith Raziano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raziano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Raziano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Raziano, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
Dr. Raziano works at
Locations
Sandy Springs5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 100, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 816-3000
The Physicians Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia, P.C.18 Riverbend Dr SW Ste 150, Rome, GA 30161 Directions (706) 314-1910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raziano is one of the most professional people you will ever meet. He is guided by knowledge and experience, truthfulness and humility, understanding and manners. Through this expert care, I have avoided additional surgeries for the past 18 years with a quality of life far above what is expected for laminectomy/fusion/hardware patients. The phenomenal thing about Raziano’s care, it was done without any major addict drugs. I would recommend Doctor Keith Raziano to anyone with severe chronic pain.
About Dr. Keith Raziano, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1194781070
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raziano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raziano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raziano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raziano works at
Dr. Raziano has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raziano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Raziano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raziano.
