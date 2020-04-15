See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sandy Springs, GA
Dr. Keith Raziano, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Keith Raziano, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.

Dr. Raziano works at The Physicians Spine & Rehabilitation Specialists in Sandy Springs, GA with other offices in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sandy Springs
    5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 100, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 816-3000
    The Physicians Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia, P.C.
    18 Riverbend Dr SW Ste 150, Rome, GA 30161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 314-1910

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Plans:

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Patient Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Apr 15, 2020
    Dr. Raziano is one of the most professional people you will ever meet. He is guided by knowledge and experience, truthfulness and humility, understanding and manners. Through this expert care, I have avoided additional surgeries for the past 18 years with a quality of life far above what is expected for laminectomy/fusion/hardware patients. The phenomenal thing about Raziano’s care, it was done without any major addict drugs. I would recommend Doctor Keith Raziano to anyone with severe chronic pain.
    Mitchell Hart — Apr 15, 2020
    About Dr. Keith Raziano, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194781070
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Raziano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raziano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raziano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raziano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raziano has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raziano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Raziano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raziano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raziano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raziano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

