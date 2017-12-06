Overview

Dr. Keith Ramos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center and Starr County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ramos works at Kidney Doctors Of South Texas in McAllen, TX with other offices in Rio Grande City, TX and Mission, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.