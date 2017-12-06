See All Nephrologists in McAllen, TX
Dr. Keith Ramos, MD

Nephrology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keith Ramos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center and Starr County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ramos works at Kidney Doctors Of South Texas in McAllen, TX with other offices in Rio Grande City, TX and Mission, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney Doctors Of South Texas
    1900 S Jackson Rd Ste 12, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 688-6800
  2. 2
    Kidney Doctors Of South Texas
    2787 Pharmacy Rd, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 487-5600
  3. 3
    Kidney Doctors Of South Texas
    1300 S Bryan Rd Ste 106, Mission, TX 78572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 519-2315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Mission Regional Medical Center
  • Starr County Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Hyperkalemia

Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Transplant Care Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 06, 2017
    Great doctor!. He is the doctor of my dad and always take care of him with such of compassion and best care.
    Mcallen, TX — Dec 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Ramos, MD
    About Dr. Keith Ramos, MD

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528098027
    Education & Certifications

    • Department Of Veterans Affairs Med Center
    Internship
    • William Beaumont Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
