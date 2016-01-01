Overview

Dr. Keith Rae, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Rae works at Keith W Rae MD in Peabody, MA with other offices in Woburn, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.