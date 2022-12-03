Overview

Dr. Keith Postma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.



Dr. Postma works at SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Otitis Media and Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.