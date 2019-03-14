Dr. Keith Player, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Player is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Player, MD
Dr. Keith Player, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Pee Dee Surgical Group800 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 665-7941
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
he fixed one of many hernia's for me , i wish i had found him sooner he would have fix the other's i had also , he's just a sweet person and he care's for you ,, so is the staff there , you don't feel like you're just another patient or this is only a job for him ,, he spends time with you . he loves his patient's , i've never saw a dr like him ,, prolly never will
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1528030160
- Spartanburg Reg Hlthcare Sys
- Medical University of South Carolina
Dr. Player has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Player accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Player has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Player has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Player on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Player. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Player.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Player, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Player appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.