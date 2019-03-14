See All General Surgeons in Florence, SC
Super Profile

Dr. Keith Player, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keith Player, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Player works at Pee Dee Surgical Group in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pee Dee Surgical Group
    800 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 665-7941

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McLeod Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pelvic Abscess
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Pelvic Abscess
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 14, 2019
    he fixed one of many hernia's for me , i wish i had found him sooner he would have fix the other's i had also , he's just a sweet person and he care's for you ,, so is the staff there , you don't feel like you're just another patient or this is only a job for him ,, he spends time with you . he loves his patient's , i've never saw a dr like him ,, prolly never will
    Pam Wiggins in Laurinburg, NC — Mar 14, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Keith Player, MD
    About Dr. Keith Player, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528030160
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Spartanburg Reg Hlthcare Sys
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Player, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Player is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Player has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Player has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Player works at Pee Dee Surgical Group in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Player’s profile.

    Dr. Player has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Player on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Player. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Player.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Player, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Player appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

