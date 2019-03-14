Overview

Dr. Keith Player, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Player works at Pee Dee Surgical Group in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.