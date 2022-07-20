Dr. Keith Pierce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Pierce, MD
Dr. Keith Pierce, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Michigan Institute of Medicine38525 8 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (734) 542-5512
- Aetna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was really impressed with the staff - they took their time, explained answers to any of my questions and made me feel at ease- not an easy task ! The NP and nurses were wonderful!
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184790495
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Pierce has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierce accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.