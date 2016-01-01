See All Dermatologists in Rio Grande City, TX
Dr. Keith Picou, MD

Dermatology
3 (18)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keith Picou, MD is a dermatologist in Rio Grande City, TX. Dr. Picou completed a residency at Brooke Army Medical Center. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Picou is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    5326 E Us Highway 83, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 488-8787
    Valley Ear Nose/Throat Spec
    910 E 8th St Ste 2, Weslaco, TX 78596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 973-9228

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Warts
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Acne
Allergic Rhinitis
Dermatitis
Earwax Buildup
Hives
Ringworm
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Hair Loss
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
Wound Repair
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Adenoidectomy
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Athlete's Foot
Audiometry
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Granuloma of Skin
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hidradenitis
Home Sleep Study
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Malignant Otitis Externa
Melanoma Screening
Meniere's Disease
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Purpura
Rhinoseptoplasty
Rosacea
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Acute Laryngitis
Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis
Broken Nose
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Cleft Palate
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Frenectomy
Genital Warts
Geographic Tongue
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Jock Itch
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Leukoplakia
Lice
Lip Cancer
Lip, Excision or Resection
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lymphangioma
Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasal Polyp
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Parapsoriasis
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Postnasal Drip
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Shingles
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Spider Veins
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tinea Versicolor
Tongue-Tie
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp

Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Keith Picou, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 48 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1881699270
Education & Certifications

  • Brooke Army Medical Center
  • Baylor Affil Hosps
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
  • Dermatology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Picou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Picou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Picou has seen patients for Warts, Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Picou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picou.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.