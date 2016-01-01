Dr. Picou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Picou, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Picou, MD is a dermatologist in Rio Grande City, TX. Dr. Picou completed a residency at Brooke Army Medical Center. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Picou is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic5326 E Us Highway 83, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Directions (956) 488-8787
-
2
Valley Ear Nose/Throat Spec910 E 8th St Ste 2, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 973-9228
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Keith Picou, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1881699270
Education & Certifications
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dermatology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Picou?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Picou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Picou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Picou has seen patients for Warts, Molluscum Contagiosum Infection and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Picou speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Picou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.