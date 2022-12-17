See All Plastic Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Keith Perrine, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Keith Perrine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Perrine works at Preferred Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Center in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main
    5250 Far Hills Ave Ste 110, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 432-9810
  2. 2
    Englewood
    8769 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 432-9810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Keith Perrine, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720198112
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kettergin Mc Wright State University
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Undergraduate School
    • Wright State U Sch Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Perrine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perrine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perrine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perrine works at Preferred Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Center in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Perrine’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

