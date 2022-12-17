Overview

Dr. Keith Perrine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Perrine works at Preferred Plastic Surgery and Skin Care Center in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.