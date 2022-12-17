Dr. Keith Perrine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Perrine, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Perrine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
Main5250 Far Hills Ave Ste 110, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 432-9810
Englewood8769 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 432-9810
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Premier Group Insurance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several procedures performed and have been very pleased with my results. They take time to listen and I never have felt rushed. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Keith Perrine, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kettergin Mc Wright State University
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Wright State U Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perrine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perrine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrine.
