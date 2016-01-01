See All Pediatricians in Metairie, LA
Dr. Keith Perrin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Keith Perrin, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Keith Perrin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Perrin works at Napoleon Pediatrics in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Chmpc After Hours
    3040 33rd St, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 219-0880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Perrin?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Perrin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Keith Perrin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Perrin to family and friends

    Dr. Perrin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Perrin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Keith Perrin, MD.

    About Dr. Keith Perrin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477557361
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Perrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perrin works at Napoleon Pediatrics in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Perrin’s profile.

    Dr. Perrin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Keith Perrin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.