Dr. Keith Perrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Perrin, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Perrin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Perrin works at
Locations
-
1
Chmpc After Hours3040 33rd St, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 219-0880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perrin?
About Dr. Keith Perrin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1477557361
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perrin works at
Dr. Perrin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.