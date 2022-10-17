Dr. Keith Penney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Penney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Penney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Locations
1
Center Advance Orthopedics/SME538 Litchfield St Ste G01, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-9877
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended.
About Dr. Keith Penney, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- New York Med Coll, Westchester Med Ctr
- Brown University Rhode Island Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penney has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Penney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.