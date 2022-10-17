Overview

Dr. Keith Penney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



Dr. Penney works at Center Advanced Orthopedics/SME in Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.