Overview

Dr. Keith O'Malley, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-Nj Med Sch, Newark and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. O'Malley works at Augusta University Medical Center in Aiken, SC with other offices in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.