Dr. Keith Odegard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Odegard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Locations
Saint Louis Orthopedic Institute10777 Sunset Office Dr Ste 120, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Directions (314) 966-0111
Signature Medical Group Inc621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 63B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 966-0111
Mercy Endoscopy Center- Clayton-clarkson15945 Clayton Rd Ste 200, Ballwin, MO 63011 Directions (636) 256-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Odegard is very caring and compassionate. He treats you as if you’re his only patient he has that day.
About Dr. Keith Odegard, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1083609614
Education & Certifications
- U Tex San Antonio
- David Grant USAF MC
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Odegard has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odegard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
