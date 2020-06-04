Overview

Dr. Keith Odegard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Odegard works at Saint Louis Orthopedic Institute in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Ballwin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.