Dr. Keith O'Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith O'Brien, MD is an Urology Specialist in Milford, CT.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group205 Sub Way, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (203) 338-8760
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1262 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (860) 678-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with Dr O'Brien. Took time to ask and answer questions.
About Dr. Keith O'Brien, MD
- Urology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Brien accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.