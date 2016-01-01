Overview

Dr. Keith Noback, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from RAPID CITY REGIONAL HOSPITAL / MEDICAL RADIOLOGY PROGRAM and is affiliated with Phoenix Indian Medical Center.



Dr. Noback works at Mountain Park Health Center-east Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.