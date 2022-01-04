Overview

Dr. Keith Newby Sr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Newby Sr works at Fort Norfolk Plaza Medical in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Cardiac Imaging and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.