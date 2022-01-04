Dr. Keith Newby Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newby Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Newby Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Newby Sr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Locations
Planas and Associates MD PC301 Riverview Ave Ste 500, Norfolk, VA 23510 Directions (757) 624-1785
Sentara Norfolk General Rehabilitation Unit600 Gresham Dr, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 388-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Comprehensive, professional and friendly! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Keith Newby Sr, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newby Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newby Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newby Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newby Sr has seen patients for Hypertension, Cardiac Imaging and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newby Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Newby Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newby Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newby Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newby Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.