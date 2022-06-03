Dr. Keith Nebeker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nebeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Nebeker, DPM
Overview
Dr. Keith Nebeker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nebeker works at
Locations
-
1
Keith Nebeker, DPM10463 Double R Blvd Ste 100, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 358-2542Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nebeker?
Dr. Nebeker has been taking care of my family for years. Feet are a pretty big deal, so you have to go with the best. That's Dr. Nebeker.
About Dr. Keith Nebeker, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1760748487
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Surgery Residency In Detroit, Michigan
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- LEWIS-CLARK STATE COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nebeker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nebeker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nebeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nebeker works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nebeker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nebeker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nebeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nebeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.