Overview

Dr. Keith Nebeker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nebeker works at Specialty Footcare in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.